GotG to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine following Russian invasion

The NGO’s spokesperson, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said that arrangements had been made to buy items in Europe and Ukraine, while supplies from South Africa would be sent on scheduled flights.

JOHANNESBURG - South African charity organisation, Gift of the Givers, has announced that it will provide much-needed humanitarian aid to Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

In a statement, the NGO said that it was invited to a private international discussion involving several representatives of various countries, including Slovakia, Romania, and the Ukraine health ministry.

The relief effort comes as the UN-affiliated organisation for migration in Geneva, UNHCR, said that 1.45 million people had fled the battered country just 10 days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UN has predicted that the total number of refugees could surge to four million.

Gift of the Givers has sprung into action to help with food and medicine in the wake of the devastating conflict in the Ukraine, that has killed hundreds and displaced millions of people.

The charity said that it would draw on its experience in other war-torn regions, like Afghanistan and Syria to manage the humanitarian crisis.

Gift of the Givers said those wanting to participate in supporting the people of Ukraine and repatriating South Africans could contact them directly.