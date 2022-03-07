Gauteng police investigating 4 sexual assault cases against Bolt driver

The driver was arrested last week by Honeydew police officers following allegations of rape.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating four cases of sexual assault against a Bolt e-hailing driver.

He was handcuffed after a woman used social media to share her friend's horrific ordeal, allegedly at the hands of the suspect.

The driver is due in court on Tuesday.

The police's Thembeki Segala said that four cases of sexual assault had been opened against the driver, with two of the cases linking the same man to a rape case back in January.

"When we tried to check into what might have happened, we found that in January we already had cases and now we have four cases," the police said.

The police have urged the public to come forward with any information that can assist police.

Bolt South Africa has since suspended the driver from its platform and said that it was supporting law enforcement officials with the investigation.

Meanwhile, a petition has been circulating on social media demanding that the e-hailing service improves the vetting of its drivers.