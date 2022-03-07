Five reasons to shop online for a car

Online car shopping made simple and safe - with motus.cars

When it comes to purchasing a vehicle, whether new or pre-owned – the process has changed quite substantially

over the past few years. As the Internet drives revolutionary changes in the car-buying process one no longer needs to spend days traveling from dealer to dealer looking for the vehicle they want – and then hours more negotiating a

deal.

These days you can secure the car of your dreams without even leaving your home. Nearly every step in the car-buying process can be completed online with much less stress. In most cases, though, a final trip to a dealership is still needed to go for a thorough test drive, to sign the paperwork, and to take delivery of the car.

Here are five reasons why you should shop for your next vehicle online with motus.cars, supported by Motus Nissan

(previously Imperial Nissan):

**ALL VEHICLES ARE OWNED BY MOTUS**

When purchasing a vehicle most consumers want to skip the middleman and go directly to the owner himself, however this often raises a concern around safety and potential scams.

motus.cars has these concerns covered – they own all the cars listed on their website, so you can rest assured knowing any car you view or buy, are owned by them, and come with a guarantee.

**CHOICE**

With over 300 dealerships and 30 brands nationwide represented by motus.cars, you will not be strapped for choice.

TIP: You can compare your favourite cars easily while browsing on motus.cars!

**SAFETY ASSURED**

You can be confident that there will be no unpleasant surprises! All vehicles listed on motus.cars are quality cars and guaranteed not stolen or rebuilt.

Although everything can be conducted online – you will be dealing with a real person, and you are assured by the 70+ years of heritage, experience, and trust that the Motus brand offers.

**GUIDED ALL THE WAY**

The experts at motus.cars have years of product knowledge and although it is always good for you to do some research beforehand – you will not need know everything!

The team are extremely knowledgeable and are there to guide you through the entire process – from vehicle choice to finance options. You can select the cars you would like to test drive, easily book online, and then test away.

TIP: Read suggested areas that you should cover with the car sales executive before buying your next car.

**ONE-STOP SHOP**

The entire process of buying a new or pre-owned vehicle can be done with motus.cars, from trading in or selling your existing vehicle, to selecting your new dream car and everything in between.

Do you need to apply for finance? Sorted!

Do you need to add on a service plan? No problem!

How about booking your next vehicle service? DONE!



And if you have general motoring questions or want to be kept up to date with motoring tips? Well that’s easy too - visit motus.cars for more info and tips, or join the conversation on Facebook and YouTube.