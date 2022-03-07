Driving school instructors say online booking system is a scam

The protesters called for the government to scrap the NaTIS online booking system and reinstate the walk-in manual system.

JOHANNESBURG - Driving school instructors protested at the Akasia Licencing Centre in Centurion once again on Monday.

According to the Boksburg Advertiser, last week the drivers said that the online booking system was a problem for two years due to what they claimed was its lack user friendliness and the lack of access it had for poorer communities.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was at the centre and visited several others in Gauteng to address the issue but it remained unresolved.

The instructors said the online system was not functional and did not serve the needs of the people.

One of the driving school owners told the minister that the online booking system was a scam.

“It’s not working, Mr Mbalula. It’s not working that thing. Even today, if you can take your phone now and go online, it’s not working. If you tell me about email, how can my grandmother have an email address?”

Changes made by the Gauteng provincial government to the driving licence and testing booking systems block third parties from booking services on behalf of individuals or groups.