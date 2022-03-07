Dirco: Private sector to help SA students stranded in Ukraine return home

Scores of students have been trying to flee the war-torn country ever since the Russian invasion started about two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said that some of its private sector partners had expressed willingness to pay for the return of students who've been studying in Ukraine.

Dirco's Clayson Monyela: "Two have come forward to say they're willing to pay for flight tickets so we are working on the logistics around this matter to bring those students home and in fact, if all goes well, we should also cover the other South Africans who are not necessarily students because they too are not many - the numbers that we have, the ones that have been verified by Home Affairs, is actually less than 45 at the moment."