DA's Steenhuisen calls for end to COVID-19 restrictions, says they're pointless

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that COVID-19 restrictions were now pointless and were harming South Africa.

Steenhuisen has again called for all remaining restrictions to be lifted.

"COVID-19 is no longer a greater threat, it's time to treat it the same way we treat other health risks such as HIV, TB, cancer, and maternal mortality," Steenhuisen said.

It's been over two years since the first coronavirus infections were detected here on home soil.



A state of disaster was then imposed in mid-March 2020 and that has governed the country's COVID-19 response.

Steenhuisen is adamant that it's safe to fully reopen the country.

"The Democratic Alliance calls an end to all COVID-19 restrictions now on the basis that they are doing more harm than good by restricting South Africa's social and economic recovery. On the 23rd of March, it will three years since South Africa entered into a three-week lockdown to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, hundreds and thousands of people have lost their jobs - thousands of livelihoods have been destroyed," he said.