CT teen arrested in connection with murder of popstar Craig Lucas’ relatives

Warren and Arlene Lucas, who are the brother and sister-in-law of Craig, were shot dead in their Protea Heights home on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brackenfell couple related to Cape Town popstar and The Voice South Africa season two winner, Craig Lucas.

Warren and Arlene Lucas, who are the brother and sister-in-law of Craig, were shot dead in their Protea Heights home on Sunday.

Advocate William Booth has confirmed he will be representing the 15-year-old arrested by police.

In a Facebook post, family spokesperson Bridgette Brukman calls for privacy.

"The family has experienced a grave tragedy and loss. At this time they ask that you respect their privacy as they deal with the death of Warren and Arlene," the statement read.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “According to a report, Brackenfell police attended to the crime scene where they attended to the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.”

The teenage boy in custody will be evaluated.