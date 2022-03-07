ANC members divided over changes to the disciplinary and appeals committees

Cyril Ramaphosa has decreed that the committees, led respectively by Susan Shabangu and Nomvula Mokonyane, have been factional in dealing with rogue ANC leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - The proposed changes to the ANC’s national disciplinary and national disciplinary appeals committee have been met with strong and opposing views.

A leaked document suggests the party will consider appointing between six and 10 members of the organisation, who are not necessarily part of the NEC.

Those who are sympathetic to the parties president said that the proposed changes were long overdue.

Two sources told Eyewitness News that they believed the issues around the suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, his ally former MKMVA spokes person Carl Niehaus and Nelson Madela Bay’s Andile Lungisa should not have been left hanging for so long.

Those opposed to Ramaphosa have claimed that they will soon be targeted by their own party.

They have argued that the committees will be used to harm those who don’t favour the president out of the party before the December conference.

The two structures were embroiled in these accusations previously, which resulted in the establishment of the ANC’s integrity commission in 2012.

However, this organisation has had its fair share of problems, with the ANC labelling it toothless and factional.