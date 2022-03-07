After 2 months without pay, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital interns get salaries

Last week, Eyewitness News exposed how 10 intern doctors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had not received January or February's pay due to an admin problem with the provincial Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that more than 50 medical interns have now been paid after working for two months without a salary.

Staff revealed how they had no money to buy food, get to work or pay their rent.

The Health Department's Kwara Kekana has apologised to the interns affected by the non-payment for months.

“The Department of Health in Gauteng continues to engage all parties involved to ensure there is better planning and that staff are not negatively affected. We extend our heartfelt apology to all medical interns who have been affected by the delays in the payment of their salaries.”