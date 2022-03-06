Zikalala: Shops in rural areas affected by July unrest to get R100k govt loan

The premier gave an update on the province's progress in tackling its growing economic challenges on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said business and shops in rural areas affected by the deadly civil unrest in July last year will be compensated.

The extent of the unrest, which brought the country to its knees saw widespread looting and the torching and destruction of several businesses.

Zikalala said the province is on its way to economic recovery with the government planning to fund rural and township shops owned by South Africans with loans of up to R100,000 through the Zimele Traders Fund.

“This fund will provide shops and general dealers with support to transform their businesses to viable shopping outlets. The loan amount be anything up to R100,000.”