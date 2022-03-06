'The Queen' and 'Lingashoni' will be making way for some new Mzansi magic

Two of Mzansi’s most loved telenovelas 'The Queen' and 'Lingashoni' are coming to an end next year with new local content making waves on South African televisions.

1magic and Mzansi Magic said they revised their content to keep abreast of changing audience preferences and the evolving competitor landscape.

In a statement, Mzansi Magic said a new telenovela would be introduced into the weekday 9pm slot, replacing The Queen from January next year.

The second and final season of Lingashoni, produced by Stained Glass, will debut in March with its finale in January next year.

M-Net Director of Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, applauded the producers, cast and crew of _The Queen _and _Lingashoni _for their “dedication to delivering riveting storylines and award-winning content in highly contested primetime slots".

The channel said the new content was under development and would be announced in due course.