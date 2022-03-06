Plato urges parents to change how boys are raised to help fight GBV

South Africa first forum gathered under the umbrella of "my body is not a crime scene" to highlight the plight of women and children who are murdered, raped and kidnapped.

CAPE TOWN - Civil action groups against gender-based violence held an all-night vigil on the Grand Parade in Cape Town on Saturday.

Concerned Capetonians commemorated the lives of all those who have lost their lives due to femicide, poverty, gender-based violence and the ongoing inequalities in the city.

Former Mayor Dan Plato was among the various faith leaders, entertainers and public figures who attended.

He's urged parents to change the way they raise the boy child: “From mom and dad, how we bring up our boys on how we talk to our boys and how we teach them respect for women can’t be up to the police alone.”