PAULA SLIER: Boycott what you must, but banning RT isn't right

OPINION

RT, a Kremlin-aligned news network, was banned this week by most countries in the world. The European Union justified the move by arguing that the channel broadcast "systematic information manipulation and disinformation”.

A sizeable portion of the Russian population, estimates suggest between 50% and 75%, support the Russian military operation in Ukraine. To claim that they do so because they’re misinformed and don’t agree with the western criticism of the war is unfair and, frankly, insulting.

There seems to be a trend of presenting media that are aligned with official adversaries as inherently propagandistic and deceitful, while the output of Western media is presumed to be objective, free from manipulation, and truthful.

Every channel has a point of view; all media are subjective. At least RT is upfront and honest about it. Twitter was the only platform that kept my account but flagged it as being part of “Russian state-affiliated media”. I commend that because it’s true. Neither I nor RT have ever hidden the fact that the channel represents the Russian government’s point of view. I believe there’s value in hearing the government’s perspective and justification for this war.

I’m not writing this to defend Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in the Ukraine. Truthfully, I’m conflicted. Working for RT doesn’t mean I unequivocally support Putin and think Russia’s in the right in this conflict.

But are my views relevant? I would argue that they aren’t. I’ve always understood my duty as a journalist to report what I see and hear with integrity and to the best of my ability. My responsibility is to the people who entrusted me with their story, and to my readers and listeners.

I’m writing this because I support the idea of media plurality. I believe it’s useful for western audiences to understand what Russians are thinking, especially in their own language. RT used to broadcast in English, German, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian. If nothing else, to quote from the famous Chinese general and military strategist, Sun Tzu: know your enemy.

The charge of “propaganda” is the easiest way to delegitimise a channel. If stories that appear on RT were to appear on the BBC, would they still be regarded as propaganda? Who decides what’s propaganda anyway?

Russian journalists aren’t allowed into Ukraine; we can go only to those parts in the east who support Russia. Western and Ukrainian journalists are also targeted if they try to enter the parts where Russian journalists are allowed. Unfortunately, this means very few stories from the Donbass region, where Ukrainians support Moscow, make it into the mainstream media.

People living there have been on the receiving end of gunfire since the last war in 2014 and many of their homes lie abandoned, waiting for them to return. Their suffering is part of the reason Putin gave for attacking Kiev.

Pro-Kremlin channels will continue to broadcast inside Russia and the divide between information from the west and Russia and her supporters disseminate and receive will continue to grow. Wars will increasingly be fought online through the media. It’s already becoming a case of whose story wins rather than whose army wins. Banning the stories you don’t like seems an inadequate way to deal with the problem. Not only does it violate freedom of speech, it’s the start of a slippery slope that opens the door for future suppression.

Journalism, a profession whose badge I was once proud to wear, is in crisis.