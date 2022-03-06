No neutrality in war: DA says Russian war on Ukraine cannot go unchallenged

The party is the latest to add its voice to growing criticism of the African National Congress (ANC) government for refusing to take a firm stance on the crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Sunday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot go unchallenged as there will be no neutrality in the war.

It has launched a petition calling on government to hold Russia to account, adding that South Africa cannot stand idly by while its comrade ravishes a neighbouring country.

The DA’s Darren Bergman said the ANC government cannot try to maintain a neutral position.

“Historic loyalty does not trump declarations of war. The ANC government must use our BRICS connection and counsel moderation and peace to the Russian government. Government must also ensure that Russia is held accountable to the international law.”

He said there will be dire consequences: “Unless South Africa does all it can to condemn the invasion and urge Russia to withdraw, it will be complicit in this needless war and have the blood of multitudes on its hands.”