Mpumalanga SAPS launch manhunt for suspects who robbed Kabokweni mosque

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have condemned suspects who robbed a mosque in Kabokweni

About 15 heavily armed suspects stormed into the place of worship and held 20 worshippers at gunpoint, robbing them of their personal belongings, including cell phones.

They also stole a car belonging to one of the worshippers before fleeing the scene.

Not even the sanctity of a place of worship put off the criminals.

Mpumalanga police launched a manhunt after the attack to track the robbers down.

The police’s Selvy Mohlalaha called upon members of the community to be on the lookout for the suspects who they say will likely be selling the stolen items.

“The victims are said to have then have reported the incident at the Kabokweni SAPS. A massive manhunt for the suspects has since been launched.”

Authority have urged anyone with information on the robbers where abouts to come forward.