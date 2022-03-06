Most new COVID-19 infections reported in Gauteng in latest cycle

1,735 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa in the last 24 hours under review.

JOHANNESBURG - 1,735 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa in the last 24 hours under review.

This represents a 5.8%.

Most new infections were picked up in Gauteng followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

At the same time the ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered 26 more deaths in South Africa linked to COVID-19.

These take our already grim national death toll to 99,543.