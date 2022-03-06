Most new COVID-19 infections reported in Gauteng in latest cycle
JOHANNESBURG - 1,735 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa in the last 24 hours under review.
This represents a 5.8%.
Most new infections were picked up in Gauteng followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
At the same time the ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered 26 more deaths in South Africa linked to COVID-19.
These take our already grim national death toll to 99,543.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 683 172 with 1 735 new cases reported. Today 26 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 543 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 559 951 with a recovery rate of 96.7% pic.twitter.com/k1XE1fjyWIDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) March 5, 2022