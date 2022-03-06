More than 1,100 detained in Russia for protesting against invasion of Ukraine

Sunday marks 11 days since the assault the assault began.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 1,100 people in cities across Russia have been detained at protests against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

Sunday marks 11 days since the assault the assault began.

The highest number of arrests were made in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.

Riot police also detained protesters who gathered on squares in the country's largest cities of Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

ALSO READ:

Memorial, Russia's most prominent rights group said one of its leading activists was also detained in Moscow.

The arrests follows a warning by Russian police on Friday that all attempts to hold illegal demonstrations on Sunday would be "immediately suppressed" and that organisers and participants would face charges.