Mandela Foundation urges SA government to call for ceasefire in Ukraine invasion

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has urged the South African government to call for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has urged the South African government to call for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

This follows Ukraine's complaints that Russian forces broke a temporary ceasefire agreement on Saturday, halting the evacuation of at least 140,000 residents.

ALSO READ:

- Any countries imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine party to conflict: Putin

- Putin threatens Ukraine’s ‘statehood’ as Moscow is hammered by sanctions

- Russia opens corridor for Ukraine civilians to flee war's fiercest battles

The two countries held two rounds of talks and agreed to a ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors.

However, officials say forces have continued with shelling in both Mariupol and its surroundings.

The foundation’s CEO Sello Hatang called out what he described as blatant racism suffered by black people desperately trying to flee from the war-torn country, saying that white people's lives seemed to matter more.

The foundation said the South African government must defend all victims of war and prejudice equally. However, the invasion of Ukraine appeared to have put Pretoria in a foreign policy conundrum.