Hundreds of Ekurhuleni residents affected by water disruptions

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says hundreds of Ekurhuleni residents are still affected by water supply challenges.

The reservoirs that dependent on the Mapleton booster station for electricity have been hit by disruptions due a power failure.

Residents in Thembisile Hani, Victor Khanye, Lesedi, and Govan Mbeki areas had no water on Saturday following power failure in Ekurhuleni that affected water supply to hundreds of households.

Rand Water has cautioned that the process to restore services might take some time.