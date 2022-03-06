Hip-hop DJ Dimplez passes away from brain haemorrhage

The family confirmed the tragic news on Sunday evening stating that the DJ passed away from a brain haemorrhage.

JOHANNESBURG – Renowned hip-hop DJ Boitumelo Athiel ‘Dimplez’ Mooi has passed away on Sunday.

The _Way Up _producer and multi-award winning artist will be remembered for his influential contribution to South Africa’s music and pop culture industry.

Dimplez will be remembered for his broad music catalogue, which included smash hits like Yaya.

Fans have taken to social media to convey their condolences for the late artist.