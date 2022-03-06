Hip-hop DJ Dimplez passes away from brain haemorrhage
The family confirmed the tragic news on Sunday evening stating that the DJ passed away from a brain haemorrhage.
JOHANNESBURG – Renowned hip-hop DJ Boitumelo Athiel ‘Dimplez’ Mooi has passed away on Sunday.
The _Way Up _producer and multi-award winning artist will be remembered for his influential contribution to South Africa’s music and pop culture industry.
Dimplez will be remembered for his broad music catalogue, which included smash hits like Yaya.
Fans have taken to social media to convey their condolences for the late artist.
DJ Dimples blessing Riky Ricks song, Amantombazane remixYaseB (@ThisIsColbert) March 6, 2022
Modi was the founder of the party PopBottles event that gained popularity throughout the continent.
We are living in borrowed time. Anytime could be your last. We should be grateful that we still alive to see another day. Rest in peace DJ Dimples.Deekay Takane (@TakaneDeekay) March 6, 2022
His death comes shortly that of fellow musicians Dj Citilyts and Riky Rick late last month.
