Footballers’ association wants spectators to be allowed back into stadia

Members of the National Footballers’ Association of South Africa want stadium rules to be changed.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the National Footballers’ Association of South Africa (Nasfa) want stadium rules to be changed.

Hundreds of football fans and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members joined a protest march in Soweto on Saturday just before the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to push for the reopening of stadia.

Despite lifting COVID-19 restrictions, government is still not allowing spectators into sport matches.

Nasfa said it had been 19 months since supporters were seen at stadia due to the COVID-19 pandemic but added it was time for them to reopen.

Meanwhile, Nasfa has thrown its weight behind the protest by fans to put pressure on the premier soccer league to allow fans back into stadia.