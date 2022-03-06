Deadline looms for Rubusana ANC in Buffalo City to submit conference plan

This is part of the directives issued to it by provincial coordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi to the region this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Rubusana in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape has until Sunday to submit a roadmap towards its regional conference as well as a review of its performance in the 2021 local government elections.

This is part of the directives issued to it by provincial coordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi to the region this week.

In a letter to the structure, Ngcukayitobi raised concerns over “disturbing trends” in the execution of organisational tasks and methods of engagement by the Rubusana regional executive.

He raises the irregular suspension of regional secretary Antonio Carels which Ngcukayitobi said is yet to be corrected.

Tensions between the provincial structure of the ANC in the Eastern Cape and the Rubusana region are set to heighten with the province sending a list of instructions it wants carried out.

The region, which has been marred by factional battles and squabbles in and around the local government election process, is expected to explain why it allowed Phumlani Mkolo to address members after he had stepped aside.

Mkolo is one of the powerful figures in the Buffalo City region who was previously tied to provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane.

But Mabuyane now finds himself on the backfoot, losing favour most of the regions in the province, with Mkolo likely to hold the key to Rubasana.

The letter penned by Ngcukayitobi also addresses recent violence in the area. He said the regional executive must submit itself to the committee investigating the violence.

The REC is also directed to work towards violent free branch general meetings and to stop members from storming ANC offices.

Rubusana is likely to be the last region to sit ahead of the much-anticipated Eastern Cape provincial conference next month.