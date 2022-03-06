A new facelift: ANC mulls over subcommittees revamp as Ramaphosa eyes 2nd term

The proposed changes could also see people outside of the governing party's national executive committee (NEC) being included in the committees to bolster the ANC's capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - A proposed overhaul of the African National Congress (ANC)’s subcommittees could see party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies taking over strategic portfolios.

The proposed changes could also see people outside of the governing party's national executive committee (NEC) being included in the committees to bolster the ANC's capacity.

The suggestion could see the likes of Max Boqwana, the CEO of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, former director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli and former minister & Chair of the United Nation’s Committee of Experts of Public Administration Geraldine Fraser Moleketi roped in to assist in the national disciplinary and appeals committees of the party.

The leaked deployment, showing suggested changes to NEC subcommittees, dated 28 February, proposes that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola takes over as chair of the legal and constitutional affairs committee, with former communications minister Faith Muthambi as a coordinator. Lamola has been earmarked by some as the right candidate to take over as ANC deputy president when the party holds its 55th elective conference at the end of the year.

Former health minister and presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize’s name’s been removed from the constitutional affairs subcommittee, which he is currently chairing as well as the national disciplinary appeals committee, where he is one of its seven sitting members. Instead Mkhize's name has been added to the education, health & science subcommittee.

The highly contested economic transformation subcommittee where contentious topics like radical economic transformation (RET) are dealt with could soon be led by Human Settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

RET has become a rallying point for anti-Ramaohosa campaigners as the contestation towards the December 2022 conference, heats up. The concept was also the main tagline for Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2017.

Some of RET's include the suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

The economic transformation committee will see current finance minister Enoch Gondogwana vacating that chairman's seat. His successor Kubayi-Ngubane, has been touted as another deputy presidential hopeful and has been praised for taking to any task she’s given. Last year, she played dual roles as both tourism minister and standing in as health minister following the resignation of Mkhize due to his Digital Vibes scandal.

Tony Yengeni who has led the peace and stability committee in the past will likely relinquish the position to Zuma ally David Mahlobo. Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi is the proposed coordinator.

In communications, Dakota Legoete takes over the role of current national spokesperson Pule Mabe as coordinator, with current chair Nkenke Kekana set to continue in that position.

The changes to the national discplinary committee and the national disciplinary committee of appeal will see Susan Shabangu and Nomvula Mokonyane removed their leading respective roles in the two committees, the ANC wants to instead co-opt at least 11 former members into the structures, including Boqwana, Pikoli and Fraser Moleketi as well as the likes of ANC’s head of legal Krish Naidoo, Robinson Ramaite, Johnny De Lange, Thandi Orlyn and Ralph Mgijima among others.

The amendments will see former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Sdumo Dlamini, Pinky Kekana, former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo, who’s currently on suspension due to the step aside clause as he is facing corruption charges, Nathi Mthethwa and Ngoako Ramatlhodi, added to the committee.

This happens with just months to go before the party has to make decisions about its policy direction and elect new leadership. While some may argue to Ramaphosa will return to the helm comfortably, there are those who are plotting otherwise.

Some members have already complained about the proposed amendments, saying there are too many faces linked to former president Thabo Mbeki and that Ramaphosa’s allies want to take over every sphere of ANC life, while isolating those who did not support his rise.