9 million Gauteng residents have rolled up their sleeves for the jab

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s far-reaching effort to vaccinate its vast population against COVID-19 has hit another milestone.

South Africa’s economic hub has surpassed the milestone of nine million vaccinations administered in the fight against COVID-19.

This means over 4.5 million adults residing in Gauteng have been fully vaccinated and gives traction to government’s goal of vaccinating at least 70% of the population.

Johannesburg administered the most with over 3.8 million residents jabbed while the West Rand had the lowest uptake with just over 620,000.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the achievement comes as just under 700 infections were recorded in the province in the last 24 hours while more than 6,000 active cases were registered.

On the national front, more than 31.9 million jabs have been administered so far.