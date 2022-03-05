UPDATE: Rand Water says water supply restored in some areas of Ekurhuleni

Technicians from the metro have been working to restore power at a Rand Water substation this afternoon which affected the distribution of water in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Saturday afternoon said water supply has been restored some areas in Ekurhuleni.

Rand Water has cautioned the process will take some time. Spokesperson Edward Spingo said: “We are monitoring the levels of the reservoirs. We are seeing that the areas that are really that are really impacted are in the City of Ekurhuleni.”