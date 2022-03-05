Tshegofatso Pule's family visibly triggered by CCTV footage shown in court

The Johannesburg High Court will have to make a ruling in the Ntuthuko Shoba murder case with not much light shed on what happened before Tshegofatso Pule got into the car that ultimately led her to her death.

Shoba returned to the high court on Friday, bringing an application for his case to be reopened.

His legal team showed the court video footage of Pule leaving his place and getting into a Jeep, which was being driven by her convicted killer Muzikayise Malephane.

Days later, the 20-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, was found shot and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort in June 2020.

In court, Pule's family was visibly triggered and emotional as the CCTV footage of her walking to the car driven by her killer was played.

The video was played on Shoba's request.