Today marks 2 years since SA recorded its first COVID-19 case

COVID-19 JOHANNESBURG – Saturday officially marks two years since the South Africa recorded its first case of COVID-19. On 5 March 2020, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that The National Institute of Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive. FIRST CASE OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS REPORTED IN SA



Fellow South Africans



The patient was a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife and 10 other people.

Since then, South Africa, like the rest of the world, has been grappling with the virus through various lockdowns and state of disaster measures that have since wreaked havoc on the economy. As of 4 March, the country has recorded over 3.6 million COVID-19 cases, a 96.6% recovery rate and close to 100,000 deaths.