Today marks 2 years since SA recorded its first COVID-19 case
On 5 March 2020, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that The National Institute of Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive.
JOHANNESBURG – Saturday officially marks two years since the South Africa recorded its first case of COVID-19.
On 5 March 2020, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that The National Institute of Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive.
FIRST CASE OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS REPORTED IN SADr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 5, 2020
Fellow South Africans
This morning, Thursday March 5, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive.#COVID19
The patient was a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife and 10 other people.
Since then, South Africa, like the rest of the world, has been grappling with the virus through various lockdowns and state of disaster measures that have since wreaked havoc on the economy. As of 4 March, the country has recorded over 3.6 million COVID-19 cases, a 96.6% recovery rate and close to 100,000 deaths.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 681 437 with 1 898 new cases reported. Today 18 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 517 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 557 369 with a recovery rate of 96.6% pic.twitter.com/MnYtCapmpJDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) March 4, 2022
Just over 31.7 million vaccines have been administered in the country, so far.