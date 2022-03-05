Russia opens corridor for Ukraine civilians to flee war's fiercest battles

The evacuation will be seen as a prelude to a final assault that, if successful, would see the Russian army push north from occupied Crimea.

KYIV - The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was to evacuate residents on Saturday after Russian forces declared a temporary ceasefire to open a corridor for civilians to flee one of the war's fiercest battles.



Russia has besieged the strategic city, which proudly resisted Moscow-backed rebels during a 2014 conflict only to find itself again a target, cutting off electricity, food, water, and heating in the dead of winter.

The evacuation will be seen as a prelude to a final assault that, if successful, would see the Russian army push north from occupied Crimea and link up with their forces from the east and take control of Ukraine's coast on the Sea of Azov.

After the Russian defence ministry declared a ceasefire to allow "humanitarian corridors" out of Mariupol and neighbouring Volnovakha, officials announced on social media that the city's 450,000-strong population could begin to leave by bus and private cars.

Mariupol mayor Vadim Boychenko said: "This is not an easy decision, but, as I have always said, Mariupol is not its streets or houses. Mariupol is its population, it is you and me."

An aid worker in Mariupol for Doctors Without Borders said: "Last night the shelling was harder and closer. We collected snow and rainwater yesterday ... We tried to get free water today but the queue was huge."

This graphic shows key developments in Ukraine, as at 5 March, 09:30 GMT

The siege of Mariupol came as more Russian forces inched closer to the capital Kyiv, encountering stiff resistance, and shelling the western suburbs and the northern town of Chernihiv, where there have been heavy civilian casualties in recent days.

AFP reporters who visited the town on Saturday saw scenes of devastation, despite Moscow's insistence that it is not targeting civilian areas, and fears are rising in Kyiv that the capital will suffer the same fate once Russian missile artillery is deployed within range.

Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov alleged that Russia had changed tactics after encountering tough Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine, he said, had defeated Russia's plan to quickly storm major cities and overthrow President Volodymyr Zelensky's government, forcing Moscow to resort to "cowardly" attacks on civilians.

Zelensky remains defiant and announced on Saturday that Ukrainian forces are counterattacking around Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, which has seen incursions by Russian forces and fierce bombardments.

"Ukrainian armed forces bravely hold all the key areas of our defence," he declared. "We inflict such losses on the invaders that they have not seen even in their worst dream."

Since President Vladimir Putin's army invaded on February 24, Russia has pummelled Ukrainian cities, with officials reporting hundreds of civilians killed. Europe's largest atomic power plant has even come under attack sparking fears of a catastrophic nuclear accident.

But Moscow has so far only seized two key cities in its 10-day-long invasion, Berdiansk and Kherson on Ukraine's southern Black Sea coast.

Capturing Mariupol represents a bigger prize for Russian forces as it would deal a severe blow to Ukraine's maritime access and connect with troops coming from annexed Crimea and the Donbas.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said late Friday that Moscow was waiting for a third round of talks with Ukraine in Belarus, and one of Kyiv's negotiators said it hoped to hold them this weekend.

"The third leg could take place tomorrow or the day after, we are in constant contact," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Friday.

In a hospital in the Ukrainian capital, wounded soldiers told AFP of their grim battle against the Russian advance and vowed to return to the frontline.

"We were on reconnaissance and came across an enemy column that had made a breakthrough," said Motyka, 29, who was hit by shrapnel on his right side.

"We fought them and killed their soldiers on foot, but they showered us with mortar fire."

Zelensky was to appeal to Washington for more assistance Saturday with an address to the US Senate after some lawmakers urged President Joe Biden to take tougher measures, including banning Russia's oil imports.