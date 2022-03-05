PHOTO ESSAY: KNP gives wings to zoonotic disease testing in elephants

Eyewitness News’s Boikhutso Ntsoko catches a lift on the Kruger National Park’s fight to curb zoonotic diseases to bring us these images.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s just after 7am on a Tuesday morning and the Kruger National Park’s veterinarian and senior manager Peter Buss is already high up in a helicopter while a ground team led by the research head in animal TB, Professor Michelle Miller, is attempting to immobilise an elephant.

This is part of the Kruger National Park’s efforts to curb the spread of zoonotic diseases after an elephant was found to have died from human tuberculosis in 2016 within the park.

On this particular morning, they managed to tranquillise a teenage bull after it had gone to sleep. The team wasted no time as they set up their equipment to get testing underway.

“Essentially, what we’re doing here is immobilising the elephant so that we can collect a few samples to test for TB. We would then collect a few blood samples for Professor Miller so she can test as well. Then, we also collect samples for our biological banks to keep for further use,” Buss explained.

The research has grown significantly as the team aims to immobilise more and more elephants, with a total of 40 having been tested already. Testing has been conducted on different species as well, including the rhinos, lions and buffalos.

Unfortunately for the team, there’s a bit of a challenge when one considers that treatment for TB in a human requires monitored daily dosages of medication and this cannot be administered on a freely roaming wild animal.

But according to Miller, the research hasn’t been implemented in vain.

“We’ve discovered a few other cases because we’re looking. We haven’t found any other animals that have died or got sick with TB other than the one in 2016. But we have found a few cases of cattle TB strain and that wasn’t causing too many problems. So far, it looks like somewhere between 6% and 9% of the elephants we have tested have been infected,” Miller explained.

With the team’s biggest challenge being funding, they also have to deal with being careful not to get infected themselves as they conduct the tests. They do not state a specific cost to immobilising one animal, but it includes flying the helicopter, a team of about 10 to 12 people, ground travel for the rangers, a research team and the extraction equipment.

Once an elephant has been immobilised and properly tested, with samples extracted, it is then woken up and allowed to get on about its day.