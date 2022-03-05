Maile’s Adiwele Campaign kicks off in Hammanskraal ahead of ANC conference
He addressed a rally held in his honour in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria on Friday where some regional leaders made it clear that he was their preferred choice to take over from David Makhura when the province goes to conference in a few months.
JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile’s Adiwele Campaign has kicked off as the race to lead the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng heats up.
He addressed a rally held in his honour in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria on Friday where some regional leaders made it clear that he was their preferred choice to take over from David Makhura when the province goes to conference in a few months.
Maile is on a slate with TK Nciza, who is a businessman and current Ekurhuleni regional secretary.
He’s pitted against Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi whose campaign had a more low-key start in Sedibeng last week.
Hamaanskraal in action. Amandla asema sebeni. #Adiwele pic.twitter.com/iaQP6pydmKLebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) March 4, 2022
The race to lead an ANC on the brink of losing power in Gauteng with control over fewer municipalities is taking shape.
The process has moved from fierce lobbying and is now in its more public phase.
This weekm Maile had a rally in Tshwane where he took shots at Lesufi’s more subtle start.
Maile’s campaign is named after the popular Amapiano song ‘Adiwele’ which makes reference to a pursuit for a better life.
Lesufi is backed by those who claim “Panya Panya” is the only way for the party to regain losing ground in the country’s economic hub.
Insiders close to talks behind the scenes claim Maile has proposed Lesufi lets go of the fight for chair in turn, he’ll receive the premier post but those in the education MECs corner argue the suggestion is not genuine and it is simply not worth entertaining.