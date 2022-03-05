Maile’s Adiwele Campaign kicks off in Hammanskraal ahead of ANC conference

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile’s Adiwele Campaign has kicked off as the race to lead the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng heats up.

He addressed a rally held in his honour in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria on Friday where some regional leaders made it clear that he was their preferred choice to take over from David Makhura when the province goes to conference in a few months.

Maile is on a slate with TK Nciza, who is a businessman and current Ekurhuleni regional secretary.

He’s pitted against Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi whose campaign had a more low-key start in Sedibeng last week.