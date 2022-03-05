Health Department’s COVID audit raises SA’s death toll

The Health Department's ongoing audit has confirmed 18 previously unreported deaths linked to COVID-19.

These fatalities take our death toll to closer to 10,000.

South Africa also racked up 1,898 new infections over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle, a positivity rate of 6.3%.

So far, just over 31.7 million vaccines have been administered in the country.