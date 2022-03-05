Health Department’s COVID audit raises SA’s death toll
The Health Department's ongoing audit has confirmed 18 previously unreported deaths linked to COVID-19.
These fatalities take our death toll to closer to 10,000.
South Africa also racked up 1,898 new infections over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle, a positivity rate of 6.3%.
So far, just over 31.7 million vaccines have been administered in the country.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 681 437 with 1 898 new cases reported. Today 18 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 517 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 557 369 with a recovery rate of 96.6% pic.twitter.com/MnYtCapmpJDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) March 4, 2022