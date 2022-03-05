Five people killed in Limpopo crash

The Limpopo Transport Department has confirmed five people have died in a crash near Mooketsi in the Mopani District.

It's understood the driver of a sedan lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree on the R81 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Department's Mike Maringa said the driver and four passengers were declared dead on the scene.

Meanwhile, another deadly crash was reported in Mpumalanga.

Five people, including three tourists from the Netherlands died after a minibus taxi, a bakkie and a truck collided on the N4 near Schoemanskloof towards Mbombela.