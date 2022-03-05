Fifteen family members killed in NW horror crash to be laid to rest

Fifteen members of the Ntlatseng family, who were killed in a head-on crash that claimed 19 lives in the North West, will be laid to rest in Schwiezer Reneker on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen members of the Ntlatseng family, who were killed in a head-on crash that claimed 19 lives in the North West, will be laid to rest in Schweizer Reneke on Sunday.

The group was travelling from a family event last Saturday when the taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck.

The truck driver and three people who were in the taxi, including a child, survived.

A family member said preparations for the mass funeral were underway following the deaths that spanned three generations of a single family.

Motse Ntlatseng said his mother, her eight children and her grandchildren were among those killed.

He said their grief-stricken family was doing all they could to give their loved ones a dignified send off.

“We are trying our best to ease the tension because we may be bleeding with pain but we have to make it a point that everything is done correctly.”

Ntlatseng said they experienced some delays with the release of the deceased from the government mortuary but now that that’s been done they have managed to finalise arrangements.

“The funeral will be on Sunday, 7am at the multipurpose centre in Schweizer Reneke.”

The provincial government offered some assistance to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, four of the victims will be laid to rest in Myra, Kuruman and Schweizer Reneke on Saturday.