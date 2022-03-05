DA says another pupil in PTA stabbed outside school, fighting for her life

The stabbing comes after what the party says are numerous incidents over the last three years involving brutal attacks on learners, teachers, security guards, and general workers outside the school premises.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday said yet another pupil has been attacked, this time by unknown people outside Langenhoven High School in Pretoria.

The DA said the perpetrators who allegedly attacked the pupil are believed to have settled on top of the mountain in capital park, from where they prey on their victims.

The safety of pupils and teachers has once again been thrust into the spotlight after a pupil was stabbed multiple times.

The pupil has since been admitted to the hospital and is said to be fighting for her life.

The DA’s Gauteng Community Safety Spokesperson Crezane Bosch said: “The brutality against teachers and pupils in this area must be addressed urgently before a valuable life is lost. This cannot continue.”

The DA has also called for police visibility around the school to ensure the safety of the school and the surrounding community.