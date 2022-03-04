Winde calls for clear timelines on end of national state of disaster

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that it was time that the national state of disaster was scrapped.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants clear timelines showing when exactly the national state of disaster and its regulations will come to an end.

Winde said that Quarterly Labour Force Statistics showed that between July 2020 and September 2021 183,000 people lost their jobs in the Western Cape alone.

The premier said that the national government had recently made statements alluding to the state of disaster coming to an end soon.

It was extended last month and is expected to expire on 15 March.

He said that while this was promising, he wanted definitive timeframes.

Winde wrote to the president following his State of the Nation Address last month requesting a meeting to discuss the roadmap to end the state of disaster which has governed the country's COVID-19 response for almost two years.

In response, the Presidency asked that he turn to the Minister of Cooperative Governance, who then proposed that the issue should rather be discussed at the President's Coordinating Council.

Winde has requested that the president urgently convened the recommended PCC.