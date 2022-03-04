Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants Ramaphosa to end COVID regulations

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants clarity around when COVID-19 lockdown regulations will be lifted.

This despite Cabinet saying the last extension of the national state of disaster until 15 March would be the last.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the declaration that enabled many lockdown regulations would come to an end as soon as other measures to contain the pandemic were finalised.

Winde said he wanted clear timelines on exactly when these would come to an end.

“Mr President, time is running out once again we cannot extend the state of disaster it needs to end now.”

He said there was no compelling reason to continue with the declaration as the COVID response had to be normalised through existing public health measures.

The issue was addressed by Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday.

“The Health Department has been hard at work revising its regulations to control notifiable infections and infectious diseases and the department is currently ready to present to the NCCC with recommendations that can takeover from the Disaster Management Act.”



Winde has asked Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently convene a President's Coordinating Council meeting to discuss the matter.