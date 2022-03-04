Two people killed, 10 injured in collision between bus, car in Durban

It's believed that the bus collided with a light motor vehicle and multiple pedestrians were caught up in the crash.

DURBAN - Two people were killed and 10 others hurt after an accident involving an Eldo Coaches bus in Durban on Friday.

ALS Paramedics responded to the accident scene where they discovered that two of those pedestrians had died from their injuries.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene to find total carnage as they found that the two vehicles collided and pedestrians were also involved. Unfortunately, two pedestrians, both females believed to be in their 20s and 30s, had sustained fatal injuries there was nothing more paramedics could do for them," said ALS director, Garrith Jamieson.