Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of orchestrating the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, Ntuthuko Shoba, has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.

The case was closed last month after the defence and the prosecution delivered their closing arguments. At the time, judgment was reserved in the matter.

Shoba, though, submitted an urgent application to have the case reopened before acting Judge Stuart Wilson handed down his judgment.



On Friday, the Johannesburg High Court was shown video footage of Pule and Shoba walking to a vehicle that was driven by Muzikayise Malephane, who confessed to murdering her in 2020.

The 28-year-old Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found shot and hanging from a tree.

Shoba was tried for being the alleged mastermind behind the murder.