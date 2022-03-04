Transport Minister Mbalula says reopening of CT's central line not a pipe dream

The minister has said on numerous occasions that he wanted the line to reopen fully this year.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that reopening the central line in Cape Town was not just a dream.

Squatters have prevented the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) from operating the line fully since 2019 when it was suspended due to cable theft and vandalism.

"'The central line is a pipe dream, he doesn't believe that will happen'. Anyone can say that not just the mayor and I don't take that as bad criticism," Mbalula said during his visit to Cape Town on Thursday.

He said that he understood why people felt this way given the history of Prasa, so he did not blame them.

Parts of the central line are being occupied by hundreds of residents and Mbalula said that he wanted the line up and running soon.

"HTA said: 'Minister, I'm prepared to work with you.' I don't want stories. Even before July, I want to come back here and move those shacks with you... Move them, so that the trains can operate," the minister said.

The minister also met with the Western Cape Human Settlements Department and the City of Cape Town to consolidate efforts to bring back the central line.