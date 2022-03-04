The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, the Ukraine/Russia conflict continues to dominate with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba having called on Russian troops to stop attacking Europe's largest nuclear power plant after a fire broke out on Friday morning.

The blaze erupted at a power unit of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following Russian strikes.

The station at Zaporizhzhia supplies an estimated 40% of the country's nuclear power.

The Russian military has bombarded cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to cower in basements, including in Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

Kuleba is warning the fallout from a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant would be magnitudes worse.

Investigating war crimes

Meanwhile, a war crimes investigation has been launched after an unprecedented number of countries backed the move and Boris Johnson called the military intervention "abhorrent".

Karim Khan, the Chief Prosecutor for the International Criminal Court said he would begin work "as rapidly as possible" to look for possible crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine.

The referral for investigation by 39 countries, including the UK, will shave several months off the process because it allows Khan to bypass the need to seek the approval of the court in The Hague.

Over a million flee conflict

More than a million people have already fled the conflict with countless others still trying to get out.

In one of the latest refugee developments, Ukrainian nationals present in the US will be allowed to remain in the country under a special non-immigrant category.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced the move overnight.

Media crackdown in Russia

Facebook and multiple media websites are partially inaccessible in Russia as authorities crackdown on critical voices and fighting rages in Ukraine.

Journalists in Moscow were not able to access Facebook, as well as the sites of media outlets Meduza, Deutsche Welle, RFE-RL and the BBC's Russian-language service.

The monitoring NGO GlobalCheck also said sites were partially down.

SA’s own ‘Tinder swindler’

At home, a 39-year old man dubbed "the South African Tinder swindler" is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

Amon Namara, who allegedly conned at least three women out of their money, faces charges of fraud, money laundering and theft.

The self-proclaimed businessman and social media influencer had allegedly been running his operations in Sandton using techniques similar to the now internationally notorious Simon Leviev.

Leviev made headlines last month after the release of the hit Netflix documentary, the Tinder Swindler.

Health Department’s latest COVID figures

The Health Department's ongoing audit has confirmed 41 previously unreported deaths linked to COVID-19.

These fatalities take our death toll to 99,499.

We also racked up 1,853 new infections over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle - it works out to a positivity rate of 6.5%.

So far just over 31.7 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.