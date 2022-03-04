Sars calls on tax practitioners who owe R1.3bn to become compliant

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has given responses to Parliament on submissions received during public hearings.

CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says tax practitioners are not always the most tax compliant and owe it R1.3 billion.

Kieswetter appealed to tax regulatory bodies to assist Sars in becoming compliant.

“You can imagine someone who holds a position of trust and who should be held to a higher level of accountability themselves are not compliant and we really appeal to the registered controlling bodies to help in this regard.”

He's given responses to Parliament on submissions received during public hearings of the 2022 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals.

“R1.3 billion outstanding debt from 4,000 tax practitioners as well as 3,762 returns.”