SA's own 'Tinder Swindler' Amon Namara set to apply for bail in court on Friday

Amon Namara, who allegedly conned at least three women out of their money, is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and theft.

JOHANNESBURG - A 39-year-old man dubbed “the South African Tinder Swindler” is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The self-proclaimed businessman and social media influencer had allegedly been running his operating in Sandton using techniques similar to the now internationally notorious Simon Leviev.

Leviev made headlines last month after the release of the hit Netflix documentary, the Tinder Swindler.

Ugandan national Amon Namara has allegedly made off with jewellery, clothes, and thousands of rands swindling wealthy women.

Namara matched with his unsuspecting victims on the popular dating app Tinder.

Posing as a millionaire who owned a Bentley and several properties in Johannesburg, Namara would take his partners on whirlwind dates before siphoning off large sums of money from them.

He was arrested in Sandton last week and was remanded in custody, with his bail application expected to be heard in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

A soaring number of “romance frauds” has highlighted safety concerns around online dating.