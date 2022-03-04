The 'South African Tinder Swindler' case postponed to next next week

Amon Namara, 39, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court where he's charged with fraud.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the man dubbed "the South African Tinder Swindler" has been postponed to next Wednesday for a formal bail application.

39-year-old Amon Namara made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning where he was charged with fraud.

Namara, who allegedly conned at least three women out of their money, has been in custody since his arrest in Sandton last week.

The Ugandan national was said to have matched with his unsuspecting victims on the popular dating app Tinder earning him the comparison to the subject of the popular Tinder Swindler documentary's Simon Leviev.

His lawyer, Eric Bryer said Friday's proceedings were only for the defence to go on record.

"Somebody got their wires crossed - it wasn't set down for bail today. It was merely set down for his attorney to go on record. But on Wednesday the formal bail application will be heard."