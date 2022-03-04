SA's COVID death toll rises to 99,499 as 1,853 new infections recorded
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's ongoing audit has confirmed 41 previously unreported deaths linked to COVID-19.
These fatalities take South Africa's known death toll to 99,499.
The country also recorded 1,853 new infections over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle - it works out to a positivity rate of 6.5%.
So far, just over 31.7 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 679 539 with 1 853 new cases reported. Today 41 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 499 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 554282 with a recovery rate of 96.6% pic.twitter.com/1vNuVqT4hwDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) March 3, 2022