SA's COVID death toll rises to 99,499 as 1,853 new infections recorded

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's ongoing audit has confirmed 41 previously unreported deaths linked to COVID-19.

These fatalities take South Africa's known death toll to 99,499.

The country also recorded 1,853 new infections over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle - it works out to a positivity rate of 6.5%.

So far, just over 31.7 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.