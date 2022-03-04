Phaahla: Health Dept to make recommendations on new COVID regulations to NCCC

The health minister, joined by other department officials, on Friday gave an update on government's efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic as well as the country's vaccination rollout.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that his department was set to make recommendations on new COVID-19 regulations.

These are set to replace current rules as part of the national state of disaster.

Phaahla said that they would likely make proposals to the National Coronavirus Command Council next week.

"The department is currently ready to present to the NCCC recommendations of new regulations to take over from the Disaster Management Act," the minister said.

South Africa has recorded a 20% reduction in new coronavirus cases being recorded over the past week.

Phaahla said that a team of senior government officials would also make recommendations on proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"Wheil there are different views on this matter, the undisputed fact is that the more people that vaccinate, the more we can open up the economy, more social activities, more sporting activities, more recreational activities and more social interaction as well," Phaahla said.