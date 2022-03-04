Private sector collaboration needed to make sure ID wins tough cases - Johnson

Advocate Andrea Johnson was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week to head up the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate (ID).

JOHANNESBURG - The new head of the Investigating Directorate (ID) at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Advocate Andrea Johnson, said that coordination and collaboration with the private sector would be needed to make sure that her team could win difficult cases.

Johnson was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week - she's already hit the ground running with 1 March being her first day on the job.

With more than 25 years of experience at various senior-level posts in the NPA, she acknowledged that the pressure would be high but that with the support of other departments, nothing was impossible.

She said that they would be going for winnable cases but also those which were harder to prove.

"The nature of the corruption matters, straight off the cuff, don't always have the kind of evidence that prosecutors would like to have to have a slam dunk case. So it's not always going to be looking at the winnable cases, but we will look at the cases and all the points you raised are absolutely crucial in making sure that we then have cases that can be won," Johnson said.