MSF teams arrive at Polish-Ukrainian border to deal with humanitarian crisis

CAPE TOWN - Teams from medical humanitarian aid organisation Doctors Without Borders have arrived at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

They're trying to get essential staff and supplies into war-torn Ukraine where a humanitarian crisis is looming.

Teams have also been sent to Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

"Many of them crossing the border have told us that they spent hours in queues in freezing temperatures. Some are dehydrated, others suffered from hypothermia," said Doctors Without Borders' James Kambaki.

Kambaki said that they'd provided training for trauma care to 30 surgeons from eastern Ukraine.

"We're starting to see the impact of the sharp escalation of conflict on civilians. At the moment, though, due to active fighting that is ongoing, it is very difficult to determine the extent of medical need," Kambaki said.