Most COVID infections being picked up by children between 10 and 14 - Phaahla

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded a 20% drop in new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that over this period, most infections were being picked up among South Africans aged between 10 and 14-years-old.

Hospital admissions have also declined.

It's mostly unvaccinated who are landing up in hospital after contracting COVID-19.

They have accounted for 72% of COVID-19 hospital admissions over the past seven days.

Minister Phaahla said that since the start of the pandemic, over 99,000 South Africans had died from the disease.

"Our major disappointment is that the rate of infections has not declined steadily as we have wished for so that by this time we had hoped that by end of February we had reached less than 5%," the minister said.

Phaahla said that there had been recurring spikes in some areas.

"We are hoping to see more sustained decline which would result in a more positive activity going below 5% in the next few days, hopefully not weeks but days, which will signal that the pandemic will again be under control," he said.

Globally, more than 60,000 people have perished from the virus in the past week.