Mauritius scuba diving business owner hopes govt learned from Wakashio oil spill

MAURITIUS - South African matrics on an expedition to learn about environmental sustainability have witnessed the impact of an ecological disaster in Mauritius.

The visit to the East African island is part of the initiative Matrics in Antarctica, which is where they'll be travelling to later this year.

In 2020, Mauritius was hit by a massive oil spill, when the MV Wakashio - a bulk carrier - ran aground and leaked a thousand tonnes of fuel oil into the Indian Ocean.

The matric learners have been taken to the area where the oil spill occurred.

They also met Daveena Aubeeluch Bualuck and her husband, who run a scuba diving business at the Preskil Island Resort.

They were part of the clean-up initiative in August 2020, as volunteers rushed to scoop up the vessel's leaked oil and contain its spread in the ocean.

Aubeeeluch Bauluck is hopeful that the Mauritian government has learned from the catastrophe.

"It's something that's never happened, so at that time we didn't have the resources to deal with that problem. Nowadays, the government has placed a special committee in case of an oil spill catastrophe. We have an international company now who are settling in Mauritius to help in case something else happens," Bauluck said.

In December, the BBC reported that the captain and first officer were handed 20-month prison sentences after pleading guilty to endangering safe navigation.