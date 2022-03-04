Man accused of planning Tshegofatso Pule's murder makes late bid to reopen case

Ntuthuko Shoba has been tried for being the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder in 2020. After his lawyer Norman Makhubela closed his case, Shoba now wants his case to be reopened for the court to see some video footage before judgment is delivered.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of orchestrating the murder of his pregnant girlfriend will return to the Johannesburg High Court in a bid to have his case reopened.

Ntuthuko Shoba has been tried for being the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder in 2020.

The 28-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, was found shot and hanging from a tree.

Muzikayise Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for the crime after striking a plea bargain and turning State witness.

Acting Judge Stuart Wilson was meant to deliver his judgment after Shoba’s lawyer Norman Makhubela closed his case.

But in a dramatic turn of events, the murder accused now wants his case to be reopened.

This is for the court to see some video footage before judgment is delivered.

They will have to apply for the reopening and if acting Judge Wilson grants them their request, the court will sit to hear further evidence.

This will further push the date forward on which the acting judge will make his verdict.